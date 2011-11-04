JAKARTA Nov 4 Indonesia's central bank sees room for further rate cuts as it estimates inflation will ease to 4 percent by the end of this year, Governor Darmin Nasution said on Friday.

"There's room for that, but it doesn't mean it will be automatic. We're still reviewing it," Nasution told reporters, when asked about rate cuts.

Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark overnight rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent in October as it shifted focus to boosting growth from fighting inflation. Annual inflation eased to 4.42 percent in October as most food prices eased.