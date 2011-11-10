JAKARTA, Nov 10 Indonesia's central bank on Thursday made a surprise 50 basis points cut to its benchmark overnight rate , taking it to a record low 6 percent, as it aims to boost growth in the face of a weakening global economy.

A Reuters poll of economists had predicted a 25 basis points cut to 6.25 percent, following such a cut in October.

In the third quarter, Indonesia posted steady annual growth of 6.5 percent on buoyant domestic spending and investment, and October inflation slowed to 4.42 percent, the lowest this year, nearing the floor of Bank Indonesia's 4 to 6 percent target range.

Some emerging economies have begun loosening policy as they aim to counter a global slowdown weighing on their economies.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

10-Nov-2011 6.00

11-Oct-2011 6.50

08-Sept-2011 6.75

09-Aug-2011 6.75

12-July-2011 6.75

09-June-2011 6.75

12-May-2011 6.75

12-April-2011 6.75

04-March-2011 6.75

04-Feb-2011 6.75

05-Jan-2011 6.50

03-Dec-2010 6.50

04-Nov-2010 6.50

05-Oct-2010 6.50

03-Sept-2010 6.50

04-Aug-2010 6.50

05-July-2010 6.50

03-June-2010 6.50

05-May-2010 6.50

06-April-2010 6.50

04-March-2010 6.50

04-Feb-2010 6.50

06-Jan-2010 6.50

03-Dec-2009 6.50

04-Nov-2009 6.50

05-Oct-2009 6.50

03-Sept-2009 6.50

05-Aug-2009 6.50

03-July-2009 6.75

03-June-2009 7.00

05-May-2009 7.25

03-April-2009 7.50

04-March-2009 7.75

04-Feb-2009 8.25

07-Jan-2009 8.75

CONTEXT:

A Reuters poll showed that 9 out of of 15 economists expected a cut of 25 basis points on Thursday while the rest predicted a pause, with the rate staying at 6.5 percent.

Inflation slowed in October to 4.42 percent, the lowest this year, prompting the central bank to flag the possibility of further rate cuts. Bank Indonesia expects inflation easing to 4 percent by year-end, nearing the floor of its 4 to 6 percent target range.

With inflation estimated to fall within target, some analysts expected the central bank to cut the rate again to 6 percent next month or at the beginning of 2012.

Economic growth stayed steady in the third quarter at 6.5 percent on buoyant domestic demand and investment, with few signs of slowing down.

Bank Indonesia, however, expects a slight softening in 2012 to 6.5 percent, from 6.6 percent this year, as growth weakens globally and is affecting Asian economies including China and India.

Analysts say cutting the policy rate in stages will avoid spooking investors who have resumed buying Indonesian stocks and bonds, albeit in smaller amounts, after a heavy sell-off in September on euro debt worries.

Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell $540 million in October to $113.96 billion as the central bank had been intervening in the currency market to stabilise the rupiah .

Bank Indonesia said on Tuesday the country's balance of payments in the third quarter showed a deficit of $3.96 billion, because of capital outflows from nervous foreign portfolio investors.

The current account surplus was steady at $0.2 billion in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)