JAKARTA, Nov 12 Indonesia's central bank surprisingly raised its benchmark reference rate by 25 basis points to 7.50 percent on Tuesday, saying it did so to manage the current-account deficit. The bank raised the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, by 25 basis points to 5.75 percent and lending facility rate by the same amount to 7.50 percent. Bank Indonesia has lifted its key reference rate by 175 basis points since June to boost market confidence as investors dumped Indonesian assets after it announced a large current-account deficit in the second quarter. Southeast Asia's biggest economy posted the slackest growth in nearly 4 years in the third quarter at 5.6 percent, as the central bank attempts to steer a broad domestic slowdown to improve its trade balance and narrow the current-account gap. October annual inflation eased to 8.32 percent against 8.4 percent the previous month, while the trade deficit widened to $660 million in September, compared with a revised $70 million surplus in August. Fifteen of 17 analysts in a Reuters poll had projected the reference rate would be held at 7.25 percent, as recent data showed the economy weakened while inflation eased. The market's next focus will be on the central bank's third quarter balance of payments data due on Wednesday. KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 12-Nov-2013 7.50 08-Oct-2013 7.25 12-Sep-2013 7.25 29-Aug-2013 7.00 15-Aug-2013 6.50 11-Jul-2013 6.50 13-Jun-2013 6.00 14-May-2013 5.75 11-Apr-2013 5.75 07-Mar-2013 5.75 12-Feb-2013 5.75 10-Jan-2013 5.75