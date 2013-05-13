JAKARTA May 13 Indonesia's central bank is likely to hold interest rates at the record low they have been stuck at for more than a year at the final rate-setting meeting presided over by the current governor, who ends his term as inflation is edging up and growth tempering.

Tuesday's meeting also comes as the government continues to dither over how to deal with the politically explosive issue of subsidised fuel prices which have driven a hole in the budget, and threatens to undermine Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

All 11 analysts polled by Reuters expect the benchmark rate to be kept at a record low of 5.75 percent for a 15th consecutive month since the last cut in February 2012.

"We think they will eventually have to raise the FASBI (deposit facility) rate by a significant extent to build up credibility, especially following the downward revision of Indonesia's rating outlook by S&P," said Helmi Arman, analyst at Citi Indonesia in the report.

Ratings agency Standard & Poor's this month cut Indonesia's outlook to stable from positive, saying the country may not see a ratings upgrade over the next 12 months because of stalling reform momentum and a weaker external profile.

Moody's Investors also sounded a downbeat note, saying the persistent delays over cuts in fuel subsidies could result in a credit negative for Indonesia.

The analysts said the FASBI rate would also likely stay at 4 percent.

BI last hiked the FASBI - the rate of overnight funds a bank places with the central bank - in August to ease the current account deficit and support the rupiah.

The bank's incumbent governor Darmin Nasution will leave office at the end of his five-year term on May 22 and will be replaced by former finance minister Agus Martowardojo.

Last month, President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono effectively pushed the problem of fuel prices to parliament, saying he could not countenance subsidy cuts until legislators approve compensation for the poor.

Given the intensifying politicking among parties ahead of next year's general and presidential elections, any such approval is unlikely to be easy to secure.

Higher subsidy bills could widen the budget deficit to 2.4 percent of GDP this year, raising concerns among offshore investors and putting more pressure on the rupiah.

The government is especially nervous of any increase in inflation fuel price rises would cause.

Inflation is already just above the central bank's target range of 3.5 to 5.5 percent. April headline inflation slowed to 5.57 percent, after it hit a nearly two-year high the previous month. Core inflation, which exclude administered prices and volatile foods, eased to 4.12 percent.

But Citi's Arman said Bank Indonesia would eventually increase rates.

"We expect BI to follow with a total 50-75 bps rate hike by the third quarter of 2013," he said.

Gross domestic product is seen slowing this year, as an uncertain global recovery hurts investment and exports. First quarter GDP grew at the slowest pace in 2 1/2 years, expanding 6.02 percent.

Some analysts have revised down their forecasts for the economy after recent data showed a slow down in investment due to policy uncertainty.

For poll results, see {ID:nL3N0DQ0YE] (Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Shri Navaratnam)