JAKARTA Jan 7 Indonesia will likely keep interest rates on hold at Thursday's policy meeting as its economy slows after hefty tightening last year and inflation hovers below official targets.

Southeast Asia's largest economy may have cooled to its weakest pace in four years last year, but analysts say Bank Indonesia still has the option to hike rates this quarter if the rupiah is hit hard by a winding down of U.S. stimulus.

Indonesia remains among the most vulnerable to the risk of capital outflows due to its large current-account deficit.

The vast majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expect Bank Indonesia to keep its key reference rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, while six out of eight analysts estimated the deposit facility rate will stay on hold at 5.75 percent.

The central bank has raised interest rates a total of 175 basis points since June to rein in domestic consumption and discourage imports, as the country grapples with a worryingly big current-account gap.

But with the rupiah having tumbled more than 20 percent against the dollar last year, exports have improved against a slowing in imports.

"If BI were to stick to its inflation targeting approach, there is probably little reason for further rate hikes going forward," said Gundy Cahyadi, economist at DBS in Singapore.

Indonesia reported a marginal increase in December's consumer price index to 8.38 percent from a year earlier, compared with 8.37 percent the previous month, and well below Bank Indonesia's target of 9-9.8 percent in 2013.

Despite successive interest rate hikes and slowing growth, a survey on Monday showed consumers grew more optimistic in December, indicating an improvement in wages and consumption.

The consumer confidence index rose to 116.5 in December against 114.3 in November. A reading above 100 indicates that consumers in general are optimistic.

Domestic consumption, which accounts for about 50 percent of the economy, will likely propel gross domestic product to expand an estimated 5.7 percent in 2013.

Another measure of buoyant consumption was November's retail sales, which grew at their fastest pace since July and demand will likely improve as Indonesia gears up for parliamentary and presidential elections this year.

Upcoming data on auto and motor bike sales are also expected to show strong sales in 2013, bolstered by the increasing purchasing power of Indonesia's growing middle-class consumers.

"BI may go for another 25-bp rate hike early in 2014. But we think chances of this happening are low...excessive monetary tightening could indeed backfire if it eventually leads to a prolonged slump in domestic consumption," said Cahyadi.

The economy is expected to contract 1.4 to 2 percent in the fourth quarter from the July-September quarter, Finance Minister Chatib Basri said on Monday.

OUTFLOWS STILL A RISK

While Indonesia's current-account deficit is narrowing, some analysts feel it could do more to boost market confidence. Prakriti Sofat of Barclays in Singapore said BI should raise rates by 75 basis points in the first quarter.

Sofat was among several analysts who estimated a rise of 25 to 75 basis points in the benchmark rate in January-March, to stabilise the rupiah on concerns over sudden capital outflows and a deteriorating current-account balance.

Bank Indonesia's Governor Agus Martowardojo said the current-account deficit would remain as the major worry in the G20 economy this year, as foreign direct investment will slow during the elections coupled with a worsening trade balance due to the country's policy to ban ore exports.

The government expects the current-account balance to be in surplus in the final quarter of 2013 due to improving trade. That will lead to a narrower deficit of 3.5-3.7 percent of GDP for the year.

For a Reuters poll of analysts on interest rates, click on (Polling by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)