(Updates with details)

JAKARTA Nov 4 Indonesia's central bank sees room for further rate cuts as it estimates inflation will ease to 4 percent by the end of this year, Governor Darmin Nasution said on Friday.

"There's room for that, but it doesn't mean it will be automatic. We're still reviewing it," Nasution told reporters, when asked about rate cuts.

The central bank flagged in its last policy statement in October, when it made a surprise rate cut in its overnight policy rate to a record low 6.50 percent, that it would continue to pursue interest rate and other policy responses to mitigate a potential weakening of the economy.

Analysts are divided on whether Bank Indonesia, which next meets to decide its policy stance on Nov 10, will hold or again cut rates by 25 basis points to bolster Southeast Asia's biggest economy, seen growing at 6.6 percent this year.

Nasution said GDP growth in the third quarter could be above 6.6 percent year-on-year, the median level predicted by economists in a Reuters poll ahead of data due on Monday.

Bank Indonesia's shift in focus to boosting growth from fighting inflation comes as annual inflation eased to 4.42 percent in October, well within its end-year target range of 4-6 percent.

Some analysts have said further rate cuts could trigger concerns over longer-term inflationary pressures. So far there have been few signs of a weakening in the buoyant G20 economy, with strong growth in exports, foreign investment and domestic consumption this year. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)