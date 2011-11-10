* Cbank says cut to ward off slowdown in Europe, China

* Cbank sees lower inflationary pressures

* Analysts say rate cut to push down short tenor yields

* Unexpected move weakens rupiah, trims fall by stocks (Updates with details, comments)

By Aditya Suharmoko and Neil Chatterjee

JAKARTA, Nov 10 Indonesia's central bank cut its benchmark overnight rate on Thursday by a surprisingly large 50 basis points to a record low of 6.00 percent, hoping to mitigate a weakening global economy and keep the G20 member on a strong growth path.

Thursday's unexpected slash followed last month's 25 basis point cut by Bank Indonesia, which made it one of the first and more aggressive central banks in Asia to switch to promoting growth from fighting inflation.

Moves by some emerging markets such as Indonesia and Brazil to loosen policy come as they seek to boost domestic growth because a slower global economy will shrink their exports to developed economies.

Brazil has also aggressively cut rates, reducing them 50 bps on Oct 19 to 11.50 percent after having made a cut of the same size on Aug. 31.

Thursday's rate decision was unexpected. None of 15 analysts polled by Reuters expected a 50 bps cut; nine forecast a 25 bps cut and six expected the central bank to hold the rate at 6.50 percent.

"It's too aggressive, I'm afraid they're being a bit rushed on the rate cut. Wasting it too early. The rate cut impact on the economy has a pretty long lag," said Winston Sual, fund manager at Panin Asset Management in Jakarta, which manages $1 billion in Indonesian stocks and bonds.

STILL-SOLID GDP GROWTH

In October, inflation slid to 4.42 percent, the lowest this year and nearing the floor of Bank Indonesia's 4 to 6 percent target range. That is why most analysts had anticipated a 0.25 percentage point cut on Thursday.

Though Indonesia's economy still posted solid annual growth of 6.5 percent in the third quarter on buoyant domestic spending and investment, the central bank expects GDP expansion to soften next year as exports drop. On Thursday, it said its GDP forecast for 2012 growth could slow to below 6.5 percent.

For this year, Bank Indonesia revised its GDP forecast to 6.5 percent from 6.6 percent. Bank Indonesia now expects inflation to ease to 4 percent by the end of this year.

"The board of governors will pursue an interest rate response and a mixture of other monetary and macroprudential policies to guard macroeconomic stability and mitigate the potential slowdown of Indonesia's economy," it said.

Bank Indonesia said Thursday's steeper-than-expected cut was also aimed at smoothening the structure of the bond market

"The BI rate cut is in line with lower inflationary pressures going forward, as well as a move at improving the term structure of short, medium and long-tenors," it said in a statement.

The government yield curve has flattened sharply in the past few weeks, as long-term term yields fell as capital inflows resumed after a brief selloff. A steep rate cut would bring the short-term yields down, steepening the yield curve, analysts said.

SPREAD HAS NARROWED

The spread between two-year and 10-year government yields has narrowed to about 101 basis points as of Wednesday from nearly 175 basis points in mid September.

"BI has hopes that the tenor structure won't be too high compared to other ASEAN countries," said Juniman, an analyst at BII. "Foreign investors will re-calculate their portfolios in Indonesia. They could leave Indonesia temporarily, and because of this the rupiah will be weakened further."

After the rate announcement, the rupiah extended earlier losses, dropping to 9,020 per dollar from 8,985 per dollar before the news. It later recouped some ground, but Thursday's loss cancelled out gains made earlier this year.

The Indonesian rupiah, which rose 4.6 percent last year, has been under pressure in recent weeks due to investor worries on the euro zone. Bank Indonesia has been intervening in the currency market to prop it up, causing the country's foreign exchange reserves to decline $10.7 billion in the past two months to $113.96 billion in October.

The central bank, which previously let the rupiah strengthen to curb imported inflation, has said it will guard the currency to support stable economic conditions.

Jakarta's benchmark stock index , which was off more than 2.5 percent before the rate decision in line with regional markets, rose after the news but ended the day down 1.9 percent.

Portfolio investors have been cautious recently, with the stock index seeing thin trading in recent weeks and having lost most of its gains earlier this year.

Foreign investors only bought a net 3.92 trillion rupiah of Indonesian government bonds after selling a net 29.29 trillion rupiah in September on euro worries. Their ownership slid to 30.9 percent as of Nov. 4, from above 35 percent in September, latest government data shows.

Indonesia's balance of payments in the third quarter showed a deficit of $3.96 billion due to capital outflows from nervous portfolio investors, but the current account surplus was steady at $0.2 billion from the previous quarter. ($1 = 8890 Rupiah) (Additional reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma, Janeman Latul and Olivia Rondonuwu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)