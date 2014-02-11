JAKARTA, Feb 11 Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark reference rate on hold at its policy meeting on Thursday, as the country's large current-account deficit is narrowing on lower imports, a Reuters poll showed. All but one analyst surveyed expected the key reference rate would be held at 7.50 percent, for the third consecutive month, after hefty rate hikes of 175 basis points between June and November. Southeast Asia's largest economy remains vulnerable to portfolio funds selling the rupiah and the country's bonds as capital flows out of emerging economies spurred by tapering in U.S. stimulus. The poll also estimated that the bank will leave the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate unchanged at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. Following are individual estimates in the Reuters poll for BI's rates. BI rate, FASBI, lending facility (in pct) Feb BIR FASBI LF ANZ 7.50 - - Bank Danamon 7.50 5.75 7.50 Barclays 7.50 5.75 7.50 BCA 7.50 5.75 - BofAML 7.50 - - Citi 7.50 5.75 7.50 Credit Suisse 7.50 5.75 7.50 Danareksa 7.50 5.75 7.50 DBS 7.50 5.75 7.50 HSBC 7.50 - - Samuel Sekuritas 7.75 6.00 7.75 Forecasters 11 8 7 Median 7.50 5.75 7.50 Jan. 9 7.50 5.75 7.50 *BIR: BI rate; FASBI: deposit facility rate; LF: lending facility rate RELATED STORIES: - CPI will stay high in Q1 and Q2, BI - BI won't hesitate to lift rates - governor - January inflation at 8.22 percent y/y - Dec trade posted the biggest surplus in 2-yr - Full year 2013 GDP at 5.78 pct, Q4 5.72 pct - Consumer confidence stays optimistic in Dec (Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)