* All 15 analysts see key rate unchanged at 7.50 pct * Policy rate to stay on hold for 6th straight month * Six of nine analysts expect no change in reference rate in 2014 * Policy decision due on Thursday, May 8, after 0400 GMT JAKARTA, May 6 Indonesia's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark policy rate unchanged on Thursday, as pressures over inflation and a widening current-account deficit have eased, a Reuters poll showed. All 15 analysts unanimously expect that the key reference rate would be held steady at 7.50 percent for the sixth meeting in a row due to improving macroeconomic fundamentals. The country's trade balance is in surplus helped by stronger commodity shipments and inflation has moderated. Bank Indonesia raised rates by a total of 175 basis points between June and November to manage a ballooning current-account deficit that sparked capital outflows and battered the rupiah. The analysts also estimated that Bank Indonesia would keep the deposit facility rate, or FASBI, and lending facility rate unchanged at 5.75 percent and 7.50 percent, respectively. Six out of nine analysts in the poll projected that the central bank would hold the policy rate steady through the end of the year. Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy expanded at its slowest pace in more than four years in the first quarter at 5.21 percent from a year earlier, dampened by the impact of a mineral export ban and slowing investment. Annual inflation in April eased further to 7.25 percent, as food prices declined. Although the trade surplus narrowed in March to $670 billion, Indonesia is on track to shrink its current-account deficit to below 3 percent of GDP this year from 3.3 percent last year. Following are individual estimates in the Reuters poll for BI's benchmark rate and FASBI. BI rate, FASBI, lending facility (in pct) May end of year BIR FASBI LF BIR FASBI LF ANZ 7.50 - - - - - Bahana Securities 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.50 5.75 7.50 Bank Danamon 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.75 6.00 7.75 Barclays 7.50 - - 7.50 5.75 7.50 BCA 7.50 5.75 7.50 - - - BII 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.50 5.75 7.50 CIMB 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.00 5.75 7.50 Credit Suisse 7.50 - - - - - Danareksa 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.50 5.75 7.50 DBS 7.50 - - - - - HSBC 7.50 - - - - - ING Financial Markets 7.50 - - - - - OCBC 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.50 5.75 7.50 Samuel Sekuritas 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.50 5.75 7.50 Standard Chartered 7.50 5.75 7.50 8.00 6.25 8.00 Forecasters 15 9 9 9 9 9 Median 7.50 5.75 7.50 7.50 5.75 7.50 April 7.50 5.75 7.50 *BIR: BI rate; FASBI: deposit facility rate; LF: lending facility rate (Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)