JAKARTA Nov 18 Indonesia's central bank, moving quickly to contain inflation after the government raised fuel prices more than 30 percent, hiked its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent on Tuesday.

The hike was the first rate-change since November 2013.

Bank Indonesia kept its overnight deposit facility rate, known as Fasbi, unchanged at 5.75 percent and raised its lending facility rate by 50 basis points to 8.00 percent.

In his first major economic policy decision since taking the helm on Oct. 20, President Joko Widodo on Monday night hiked subsidised gasoline and diesel prices to free up funds for his reform agenda and tackle Indonesia's current account deficit.

To see the chronology of rate changes, click on (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Randy Fabi)