JAKARTA, April 14 Indonesia's central bank held its benchmark rate unchanged at 7.50 percent, as markets had expected, saying at its policy review on Tuesday that the level is consistent with efforts to contain inflation and reduce the current account deficit.

A Reuters poll had forecast Bank Indonesia (BI) to hold the benchmark rate chiefly because of concerns about the rupiah currency's vulnerability.

BI also left unchanged both its overnight deposit facility rate at 5.50 percent and lending facility rate at 8.00 percent.

KEY DATA:

Announcement date Rate (percent)

---------------------------------------

14-Apr-2015 7.50

17-Mar-2015 7.50

17-Feb-2015 7.50

15-Jan-2015 7.75

11-Dec-2014 7.75

18-Nov-2014 7.75

13-Nov-2014 7.50

07-Oct-2014 7.50

11-Sep-2014 7.50

14-Aug-2014 7.50

10-Jul-2014 7.50

12-Jun-2014 7.50

08-May-2014 7.50

08-Apr-2014 7.50

13-Mar-2014 7.50

13-Feb-2014 7.50

09-Jan-2014 7.50 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)