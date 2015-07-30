JAKARTA, July 30 Bank Indonesia will have room
to loosen its monetary policy after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raises interest rates, a central bank official said on Thursday.
Yoga Affandi, deputy director of economic research and
monetary policy at Bank Indonesia said the central bank is
currently cautious on moving its key rate, "but we should be
able to loosen (monetary policy) after the Fed (raises rate)."
Bank Indonesia has kept its benchmark rate at 7.50
percent since February, despite first-quarter economic growth at
six year low, on concerns of a weak currency and rising
inflation.
The central bank is scheduled to have its next policy
meeting on August 18.
