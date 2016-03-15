JAKARTA, March 15 Automobile sales in Indonesia fell 0.5 percent in February from a year earlier, the country's biggest car distributor PT Astra International said on Tuesday, quoting data from the automotive industry association. February was the 18th consecutive month of contracting sales, on an annual basis, but last month's percentage fall was the slowest since August 2014. On a monthly basis, sales rose 3.8 percent to 88,250 units in February. Toyota Motor Corp led sales in January, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co Ltd and Honda Motor Co Ltd. Following is a table of auto sales in the last 13 months, based on data from Astra and the automotive association. Previous data may change due to official revisions. Month Volume m/m y/y (in pct) (in pct) 2016 February 88,250 +3.8 -0.5 January 85,012 +15.9 -9.7 2015 December 73,264 -15.8 -7.0 November 86,979 -1.6 -4.8 October 88,410 -5.1 -16.2 September 93,038 +2.8 -9.4 August 90,500 +62.7 -6.4 July 55,618 -32.3 -39.1 June 82,139 +3.7 -25.7 May 79,236 -2.9 -18.4 April 81,600 -17.9 -23.6 March 99,363 +12.0 -12.1 February 88,738 -5.8 -20.7 (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)