JAKARTA, July 21 Indonesia's central bank held its current and future benchmark rates unchanged on Thursday, against markets' expectations for another cut.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the benchmark 12-month reference rate and the future benchmark, the 7-day reverse repurchase rate, at 6.50 percent and 5.25 percent, respectively.

BI is changing benchmarks starting with the next policy meeting, on Aug. 19.

BI's other monetary operation rates were held, with the deposit facility rate kept at 4.50 percent, and the lending facility 7.00 percent.

Eleven of 16 economists polled by Reuters had expected BI to cut the current benchmark by 25 basis points. The other five expected a hold.

This year, the central bank has trimmed its benchmark rate four times, by a total of 1 percentage point. in a bid to help revive economic growth.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent) --------------------------------------- 21-Jul-2016 6.50 16-Jun-2016 6.50 19-May-2016 6.75 21-Apr-2016 6.75 17-Mar-2016 6.75 18-Feb-2016 7.00 14-Jan-2016 7.25 17-Dec-2015 7.50 17-Nov-2015 7.50 15-Oct-2015 7.50 17-Sep-2015 7.50 18-Aug-2015 7.50 14-Jul-2015 7.50 18-Jun-2015 7.50 19-May-2015 7.50 14-Apr-2015 7.50 17-Mar-2015 7.50 17-Feb-2015 7.50 15-Jan-2015 7.75

