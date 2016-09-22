JAKARTA, Sept 22 Indonesia's central bank on Thursday cut its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time this year, as expected, trimming it 25 basis points to 5.00 percent.

The decision came shortly after the Federal Reserve declined to raise United States rates at a policy meeting.

Bank Indonesia (BI) last month made as its main policy rate the 7-day reverse repurchase rate. Its previous benchmark was the 12-month reference rate.

Of 23 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll, 17 had expected BI to cut the benchmark by 25 basis points. Six predicted a hold.

BI had cut its previous benchmark four times this year, by a total of 1 percentage point, in a bid to get banks to lend more and speed up sluggish economic growth.

On Thursday, BI also cut its two other main policy rates by 25 basis points. That makes the deposit and lending facility rates at 4.25 percent and 5.75 percent, respectively.

At its August policy meting, the central bank cut its 2016 economic growth projection to 4.9-5.3 percent, despite April-June's growth pace being the strongest in 10 quarters.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent)* --------------------------------------- 22-Sep-2016 5.00 19-Aug-2016 5.25 21-Jul-2016 5.25 16-Jun-2016 5.25 19-May-2016 5.50 21-Apr-2016 5.50

