JAKARTA Jan 19 Indonesia's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark interest rate unchanged, as expected, saying it is guarding against global risks and rising utility prices at home.

Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate unchanged at 4.75 percent, as all 22 analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted.

The central bank also held steady the two other rates, which act as the floor and ceiling of the overnight interbank money market, at 4.00 percent and 5.50 percent, respectively.

BI trimmed its benchmark six times during January-October 2016 by a total of 150 basis points, trying to spur bank lending and aid economic growth.

Last year, BI switched its main policy rate to enhance the effect of monetary easing on market rates. Until August, BI's main policy rate was the 12-month reference rate.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent)* --------------------------------------- 19-Jan-2017 4.75 15-Dec-2016 4.75 17-Nov-2016 4.75 20-Oct-2016 4.75 22-Sep-2016 5.00 19-Aug-2016 5.25 21-Jul-2016 5.25 16-Jun-2016 5.25 19-May-2016 5.50 21-Apr-2016 5.50

* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition period for the new benchmark (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)