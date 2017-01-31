JAKARTA Jan 31 The Indonesia central bank's
room for monetary easing has become limited due to rising
inflationary pressure, a senior central bank official told an
economic forum on Tuesday.
"There are inflationary pressures coming from adjustment in
electricity tariffs and from the global condition, so the room
for BI (Bank Indonesia) to lower the benchmark rate has become
limited," Juda Agung, executive director of economic and
monetary policy, said.
In December, the annual inflation rate was 3.02 percent. A
Reuters poll projected the January level, to be announced on
Wednesday, at 3.11 percent.
Agung said BI will continue to make sure banks have enough
liquidity so they don't have to raise their rates, including for
lending.
BI last year cut its benchmark interest rate
six times, by 150 basis points, to 4.75 percent, taking
advantage of low inflation rates, a comfortable current account
deficit and a largely stable rupiah.
