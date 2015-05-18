* Benchmark rate has been 7.5 pct since February

* C.bank seen staying concerned on inflation, rupiah

* Decision expected after 0600 GMT on Tues, May 19

By Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, May 18 Indonesia's central bank is expected to hold its key policy rate steady on Tuesday although the country's growth rate has fallen to its weakest since 2009.

Growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy slumped to 4.71 percent annually in the first quarter, but Bank Indonesia (BI) is in a bind as rising inflationary pressures and a fragile currency crimp its ability to cut rates.

Annual headline inflation in April rose to 6.79 percent from March's 6.38 percent, prompting BI to revise its inflation outlook for end-2015 to 4.0-4.2 percent from below 4 percent.

The central bank's main focus now could be the rupiah, which has weakened about 5.5 percent this year and is the emerging Asia's worst performing currency. It traded around 13,115 to the dollar on Monday.

With the exchange rate under scrutiny and a heavy external financing requirements the rest of 2015, "BI will have to be particularly cautious before solidifying a dovish stance," said Deutsche Bank economist Taimur Baig in Singapore.

Baig expects the benchmark rate to be cut 50 basis points to 7.0 percent by year-end, but sees more opportunity for looser monetary policy later.

Eighteen of 21 analysts in a Reuters poll expected BI to hold rates steady on Tuesday, but most who gave longer-term views see a cut later in the year.

STIMULUS STEPS AHEAD?

A day after weak first-quarter growth was announced, Governor Agus Martowardojo said BI will respond with a policy-mix including looser downpayment requirements for consumer loans and relaxed loan-to-deposit ratio for banks, so that they can lend more.

Dian Ayu Yustina, an analyst at Bank Danamon, said BI would rely more on such stimulus measures than rate cuts because of worries about the currency.

The government is pushing for a lower benchmark rate to aid growth. In March, Vice President Jusuf Kalla said he wanted rates to be one percentage point lower at year-end.

Three in a Reuters poll said BI would cut by 25 basis points on Tuesday while several others said a cut is more likely in June.

Last Friday, Indonesia announced a fifth straight monthly trade surplus in April. That prompted RBS to rethink its view that BI would hold rates on Tuesday. "We believe the likelihood for a rate cut has risen substantially," economist Vaninder Singh said.

BI on Friday also said the first quarter's current account deficit had narrowed to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product from 2.6 percent in October-December. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)