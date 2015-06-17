* Benchmark rate has been 7.50 pct since February

* All analysts in poll expect another hold

* Decision due after 0600 GMT on Thurs, June 18

By Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, June 17 Indonesia's central bank is widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday due to continuing concerns about the country's inflation rate, frail currency and current account deficit.

All 25 analysts in a Reuters poll expect the key rate to be held at 7.50 percent, a level Bank Indonesia (BI) has maintained since February, when it cut the rate by 25 basis points.

On Wednesday, BI deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara made comments that will strengthen views there will be no rate cut now, even though Indonesia is growing at its slowest pace since 2009.

"Responding to the economic slowdown with interest rates is not easy," he told reporters. "We cannot address with interest rates because of the deficit in goods and services. Easing the rate could cause a weakening in the currency."

Indonesia has reported a trade surplus every month this year, but BI remains concerned about the current account deficit, though it now forecasts the second quarter level at 2.5 percent of gross domestic product compared with nearly 4 percent a year ago.

Another concern is inflation, especially with a higher rate in May and Thursday's start of Ramadan, the Muslim fasting month.

Ramadan is usually Indonesia's biggest shopping season, and rising demand for food typically pushes the inflation rate up. May's annual headline rate increased to 7.15 percent, the highest this year, from April's 6.79 percent.

CREDIBILITY FACTOR

"The central bank will not want to lose credibility by cutting rates while inflation is still so high," consultancy Capital Economics wrote.

The rupiah, emerging Asia's worst performing currency this year, last week hit its lowest since August 1998, at 13,384 against the dollar.

Analysts think BI will continue try to help revive growth by loosening lending requirements. At its May policy meeting, BI promised to loosen lending requirements to support loan growth with policies to be issued this month.

"BI will eventually have to deliver broader monetary policy easing through an interest rate cut, rather than wait for its piecemeal macroprudential efforts to take effect," said HSBC's Lim Su Sian, who had expected a second-quarter cut but now sees one in July-September.

In the first quarter, Indonesia had an annual growth rate of 4.7 percent, the lowest in six years.

The World Bank has projected that Southeast Asia's largest economy will grow 4.7 percent this year.

BI initially forecast 5.4-5.8 percent growth. On Wednesday, BI Governor Agus Martowardjo projected 5.0 percent. (Editing by Richard Borsuk)