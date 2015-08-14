JAKARTA Aug 14 Indonesia's central bank is likely to keep its benchmark rate on hold at a policy meeting on Tuesday, even though Southeast Asia's largest economy is growing at its weakest in six years.

Economists say Bank Indonesia's (BI) hands are tied on options to spur growth as it must stand guard against high inflation and capital outflows from a vulnerable rupiah.

All 18 economists polled by Reuters expected the central bank to keep the benchmark rate at 7.50 percent, where it has been since February.

China's decision to devalue yuan this week has pushed down emerging Asia's currencies to multi-year lows, bashing the rupiah among them, and sparking fears of a "currency war".

The rupiah, the second-worst performer in emerging Asia so far this year after Malaysia's ringgit, hit a 17-year low of 13,825 per dollar on Wednesday, but has pared some losses.

After China devalued the yuan, BI said the rupiah was trading below fair value, with officials reiterating that the monetary authority will maintain its presence in both the bond and foreign exchange markets. Traders said the central bank has been intervening heavily in the foreign exchange market.

On Thursday, Governor Agus Martowardojo stressed that BI must prioritise stabilisation over economic growth.

"Indonesia must respond in a coordinated and measured manner. We must prioritise stabilisation," Martowardojo said, adding that BI would still accommodate growth with a policy mix.

The economy has been hit by weak exports and consumption. In the second quarter, growth was 4.67 percent, the slowest in six years. That prompted President Joko Widodo to revamp his cabinet and appoint ex-central bank Governor Darmin Nasution as the new head of the economy team.

Some economists did not rule out the possibility of policy tightening.

"We think rate hikes cannot be ruled out if the rupiah sell-off were to escalate," said economist Chua Hak Bin with Bank of America Merrill Lynch, adding that there were also upside risks to inflation from an increase in import tariffs.

Annual inflation stood at 7.26 percent in July, the same as June, which was the highest rate this year.

BI has said inflation should cool to slightly above 4 percent at the end of this year due to a change in base prices.

"As inflation falls in H2, investors will have little compulsion to second guess a dovish BI toward the end of the year, in our view, but for now, the best option is an unchanged stance," said Taimur Baig, Asia chief economist of Deutsche Bank. (Polling by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)