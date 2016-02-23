(Adds details)

By Hidayat Setiaji

JAKARTA Feb 23 The Indonesian government has asked the central bank to consider cutting policy rates to help drive banks' lending rates lower, the country's chief economic minister said.

Darmin Nasution, President Joko Widodo's coordinating minister for the economy and a former central bank governor, told reporters on Tuesday that the policy rate should reflect "liquidity conditions" rather than be set to attract capital inflows.

He said the policy rate should be lowered to 4-5 percent but did not specify which policy rates he wanted to bring down when asked.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) current benchmark interest rate stands at 7.00 percent, after two 25 basis point cuts, one each in January and February.

The central bank has two other main rates: the rate it pays banks for overnight deposits at 5 percent, and the rate it charges banks to borrow overnight, at 7.5 percent. These twin rates serve as the floor and ceiling of the interbank overnight rate, respectively.

By law, BI is independent, but it has come under intense pressure to cut its benchmark rate since Southeast Asia's largest economy slowed more than expected in 2015.

BI officials were not available for comment.

The government wants the interest rate at which banks lend to companies to be as low as 9 percent on average by year end, Nasution said. Banks' average lending rate for working capital loans was 12.48 percent as of December 2015, according to the Financial Services Authority (OJK).

"We have to admit that interest rates in our country are high compared with our neighbours. Thus, in this global slowdown situation, we need lower interest rates so that all the policies we took to get investment going can work," Nasution said.

The government is also taking other steps to drive down lending rates. Nasution said government funds and those of state firms deposited at banks will earn interest of just 5 percent per annum. That compares with 8.58 percent on average for 12-month deposits.

On Monday, the OJK's chairman Muliaman Hadad said the regulator will offer incentives to improve banks' efficiency in new rules set to be issued in a month.

"We've been looking to get overhead costs down to 3-4 percent from 6 percent currently for some," Nasution said, adding that he would like to see banks lower their net interest margins to 3 percentage points from 5.4 in December.

Annual inflation in Indonesia was 4.14 percent in January, but it stayed above 6 percent for most of 2015, forcing the central bank to hold its key rate high. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Nicholas Owen and Sam Holmes)