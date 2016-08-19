* BI keeps new key rate at 5.25 pct
* BI sees room for further easing
* BI lowers GDP outlook this year to 4.9-5.3 pct
JAKARTA, Aug 19 Indonesia's central bank kept
its new benchmark rate unchanged on Friday, reduced its forecast
for economic growth this year and said there was room for more
monetary easing.
The central bank adopted a seven-day reverse repurchase rate
as its new benchmark this month, the same rate its uses one-week
reverse repo contracts with commercial banks. It left that rate
at 5.25 percent, as expected.
"With the economic stability, room for monetary easing is
still open. ... ," the central bank's governor, Agus
Martowardojo, told reporters. "We have to follow economic data.
If data supports it, we can do easing."
Twelve out of 20 analysts polled by Reuters expected not
chance. The other eight predicted a cut of 25 basis points.
"With growth struggling and inflationary pressures low, a
rate cut is likely sooner rather than later," said Capital
Economics in a research note after the rate decision, adding
that it expected one more rate cut this year.
The previous benchmark, a 12-month reference rate, has been
cut four times this year, by a total of 1 percentage point this
year.
In line with a previous announcement, the central bank cut
its overnight repo rate to 6.00 percent to peg it 75 basis
points above the new main rate. The deposit facility rate was
kept at 4.50 percent.
"The cut to the lending facility rate was to lower banks'
costs of being illiquid, which is one of the central banks' best
practices," said Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara.
LOWER ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
Southeast Asia's largest economy grew at its strongest pace
in 10 quarters in April-June, but the central bank has said the
economy has yet to show structural improvement.
On Friday, the central bank lowered its outlook for grow
this year to 4.9-5.3 percent from 5.0-5.4 percent, saying the
lower forecast took into account $10 billion of state spending
cuts and weaker global growth after Britain voted to leave the
European Union.
"Economic growth in the first half was helped by government
spending and the reduction of it in the second half will affect
economic growth," Martowardojo said.
He forecast gross domestic product would grow 5.14 percent
in the third quarter and slightly below 5 percent in the last
three months of this year.
The central bank has said a successful tax amnesty programme
would provide Indonesia with the liquidity it needs to finance
economic activities.
But Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati told Reuters
earlier on Friday that revenue collected so far from the tax
amnesty was less than expected.
