JAKARTA Oct 20 Indonesia's central bank on Thursday surprisingly cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the sixth such cut this year.

Bank Indonesia's (BI) main policy rate, the 7-day reverse repurchase rate that become its new benchmark since August, was cut to 4.75 percent.

The rates for commercial banks' overnight lending and deposits at the central bank were also cut by 25 basis points to 4.00 percent and 5.50 percent, respectively.

Thirteen of 17 economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had expected BI to hold all rates. The other four expected a 25 basis point cut.

With Thursday's cut, Indonesia has cut its benchmark by a total of 150 basis points this year, in a bid to help lift economic growth.

Indonesia changed benchmarks in August. Until then, it was the 12-month reference rate.

KEY DATA: Announcement date Rate (percent)* --------------------------------------- 20-Oct-2016 4.75 22-Sep-2016 5.00 19-Aug-2016 5.25 21-Jul-2016 5.25 16-Jun-2016 5.25 19-May-2016 5.50 21-Apr-2016 5.50

* All announcements before Aug. 19 were during a transition period for the new benchmark (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)