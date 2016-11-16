* 18 of 19 see BI holding benchmark at 4.75 pct - Reuters poll

* BI has slashed the benchmark by 150 bps in 2016

* Indonesian market plunged after U.S. election result

* Decision due on Thursday, Nov 17, after 0700 GMT

By Gayatri Suroyo

JAKARTA, Nov 16 Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election and the global market turmoil that followed it should ensure Indonesia's central bank holds its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, analysts say.

Bank Indonesia (BI) has hinted at more reductions even after cutting its main policy rate on Oct. 20, the sixth trim this year.

Last week, Governor Agus Martowardojo said BI was still biased towards more loosening, after 150 basis points of cuts to 4.75 percent.

But analysts said recent market volatility would keep BI from cutting on Thursday. All but one of 19 in a Reuters poll said BI will hold its benchmark unchanged, with the one exception projecting a 25 basis point cut.

Indonesian financial markets, along with other emerging ones, were slammed by Trump's victory and BI had to act to defend the rupiah as investors sold stocks and bonds.

The rupiah currently is about 2 percent weaker than before Trump's victory. The main stock market index was up about 2 percent on Wednesday, but is still more than 5 percent below its Nov. 8 close. The benchmark 10-year government bond yield is more than 60 basis points higher than before the U.S. vote.

EXTERNAL UNCERTAINTY

"Domestic condition actually creates space for BI to cut rate again, with tame inflation and current account deficit, but the external situation makes it impossible," said Akbar Suwardi, an analyst at Bank Rakyat Indonesia. "Donald Trump's victory makes the situation uncertain."

October inflation was well inside BI's 3-5 percent target range and the third quarter current account deficit was at a level BI considered healthy.

Research analysts at Credit Suisse said Trump's call for more protective U.S. trade policy during his campaign might pose risks to growth for some countries in Asia.

Indonesia, not an export-oriented economy, should be more resilient, but huge year-to-date inflows into its equity, bonds and bills makes it among the most sensitive to capital reversal, Credit Suisse said.

DBS economist Gundy Cahyadi said the possibility that the Federal Reserve will hike U.S. interest rates in December will also be factored into Thursday's decision. "While BI is chasing for faster growth, one cannot be too complacent of the risks involved," he said.

In the third quarter, annual growth in Southeast Asia's largest economy weakened to 5.02 percent, highlighting its struggle to mount a solid rebound. For years, growth has been hobbled by low global commodity prices, tepid foreign investment and infrastructure bottlenecks. (Additional reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)