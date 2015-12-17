JAKARTA Dec 17 Loans by Indonesian banks in October grew 10.4 percent from a year earlier, slower than September's 11.1 percent pace, central bank data showed on Thursday.

On Thursday, Bank Indonesia announced it held its benchmark interest rate at 7.50 percent, where it has been since February.

The central bank has made several easing moves this year, including relaxing rules on mortgages and automotive loans and lowering reserve requirement ratio, in an effort to boost loan growth. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)