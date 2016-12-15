JAKARTA Dec 15 Loans by commercial banks in Indonesia expanded 7.5 percent in October from a year earlier, the central bank said on Thursday.

Loan growth in Indonesia had slowed from above 20 percent during the era of commodity boom to just 6.47 percent in September - the weakest pace since 2009.

In a bid to get banks to lend more, the central bank has trimmed its main policy rate six times this year by a total of 150 basis points.

Earlier on Thursday, Bank Indonesia held the main policy rate steady, citing global uncertainty. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)