JAKARTA Feb 18 Indonesia's central bank
governor on Thursday said it will continue to monitor economic
developments to determine whether it will loosen monetary policy
further.
Governor Agus Martowardojo's comment came after Bank
Indonesia cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to
7.00 percent and cut banks' reserve requirement ratio by 100
basis points to 6.5 percent, effective March 16.
He also said bad loans may still increase this year, but
will not exceed the "fair" level, because "private sector demand
is still weak".
