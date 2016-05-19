JAKARTA May 19 Indonesia's central bank is
reviewing several banking rules to possibly ease them, its
governor said on Thursday, after Bank Indonesia kept its
benchmark rates on hold.
Governor Agus Martowardojo said it may adjust rules capping
minimum downpayment on mortgages or what it usually describes as
"loan to value" rules if banks can maintain nonperforming loan
ratios below 5 percent.
Martowardojo also said rules on loan-to-funding ratio are
being reviewed, as well as the requirement for banks to lend 20
percent of their outstanding loans to small- and medium-sized
enterprises.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji and Gayatri
Suroyo; Editing by Richard Borsuk)