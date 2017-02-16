JAKARTA Feb 16 Indonesia's central bank is
maintaining its "cautiously accommodative" policy stance, its
governor said on Thursday.
The comment came after Bank Indonesia (BI) held its key rate
at 4.75 percent, as expected.
Governor Agus Martowardojo said Bank Indonesia is monitoring
domestic conditions, such as price pressures, before using its
"room for monetary easing", although he described such room as
"not too wide".
Economic growth in 2017 will be slightly below the middle of
BI's 5.0-5.4 percent outlook, adding that Indonesia's economic
indicators are strong, he said.
Martowardojo also said BI is reviewing a plan to issue a
regulation on dividend payment to ensure the health of
Indonesia's financial sector. He did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki, Hidayat Setiaji, Gayatri Suroyo
and Fransiska Nangoy)