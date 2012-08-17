JAKARTA Aug 17 Indonesia's government plans to take steps to further improve the country's sovereign credit rating, including by reducing corruption and improving infrastructure, according to a proposed 2013 budget document issued on Friday.

Indonesia was lifted by Fitch Ratings and then Moody's Investors Service to an investment grade rating by early this year because of falling debt and economic resilience, giving it a double stamp of approval that has attracted more fund investors and reduced the state's borrowing costs.

But Standard & Poor's in April kept Indonesia's rating below investment grade, citing policy "slippage" on issues such as improving infrastructure and reforming subsidy spending.

The government said for the 2014-2016 period it expects the country's economic growth to accelerate to between 7 percent and 7.9 percent, while keeping inflation stable at between 3 and 5 percent, according to the budget proposal.