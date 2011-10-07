JAKARTA Oct 7 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell to $114.502 billion as of the end of September, from $124.638 billion a month ago, the central bank said on its website on Friday.

The central bank has been intervening heavily in the bond and currency markets to stabilise the rupiah currency, which has slid nearly 5 percent since September due to heavy outflows of foreign capital on euro zone worries. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)