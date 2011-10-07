UPDATE 1-Pimco Total Return Fund posts Jan. cash withdrawals of $1.6 bln
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Investors pulled $1.6 billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund in January, leaving assets under management of $75 billion, Morningstar data showed on Monday.
JAKARTA Oct 7 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell to $114.502 billion as of the end of September, from $124.638 billion a month ago, the central bank said on its website on Friday.
The central bank has been intervening heavily in the bond and currency markets to stabilise the rupiah currency, which has slid nearly 5 percent since September due to heavy outflows of foreign capital on euro zone worries. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
* Bookrunner says books will close at 7.30pm uk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Feb 6 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 406 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday.