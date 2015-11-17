JAKARTA Nov 17 The cut in statutory reserve requirements by Indonesia's central bank will provide financial institutions with 18 trillion rupiah ($1.31 billion) more in liquidity, Deputy Governor Mirza Adityaswara said.

Bank Indonesia on Tuesday lower the rupiah reserves requirement for banks to 7.5 percent from 8.0 percent, starting Dec. 1.

Adityaswara also said Indonesia's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 7.50 percent because of concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its rates soon. ($1 = 13,745 rupiah) (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki and Hidayat Setiaji; Editing by Richard Borsuk)