* Forex reserves fell to $114.5 bln from $124.6 bln in Aug

* Cbank remains confident with forex reserves level

* Cbank sees rupiah strengthening in long term

* Foreigners cut 5 pct stake in govt bonds in less than 4 wks

JAKARTA, Oct 7 Indonesia's foreign exchange reserves fell $10 billion in September as the central bank intervened heavily in the forex market to stabilise the rupiah after euro zone debt worries led to increased outflow of foreign capital.

The country's forex reserves stood at $114.502 billion as of the end of September, down from $124.638 billion a month ago, Bank Indonesia (BI) said on its website on Friday.

BI had $96.207 billion reserves at the end of last year and accumulated U.S. dollars to guard against foreign capital reversal.

The central bank said it remained confident with current forex reserve levels and expects the rupiah to strengthen in the long term, Deputy Governor Hartadi Sarwono said on Friday.

"We don't set a certain level. We don't want it to fall sharply. What's important is resolutions from European countries," said Sarwono.

"We will only intervene if there's a strong fluctuation."

The rupiah has fallen 5.1 percent since September as foreign investors sold off Indonesian government bonds and stocks on euro debt woes. It was traded at 8,965 per dollar on Friday morning.

Foreigners sold a net 33.3 trillion rupiah ($3.74 billion) of government bonds since September, reducing their ownership to 30.7 percent of total outstanding bonds as of Oct. 5, from a record 35.7 percent on Sept. 9, latest Finance Ministry data shows.

"The decrease is quite big. But we should not be too worried, though we should remain cautious," said Anton Gunawan, chief economist at Bank Danamon in Jakarta, adding it would likely be the peak pressure this year.

"Don't see if this will continue. Outflows have eased."

A central bank official told Reuters in an interview this week it expected heavy outflows of global funds from the local bond market to subside, thereby reducing volatility.

BI issued a regulation this month requiring local exporters and firms to bring home offshore earnings and debt proceeds starting next year, estimating this could add $30 billion to the local financial system, reducing dependency on dollars from short-term inflows.

The central bank also mentioned last month it sees room to cut benchmark policy rate as it shifts focus from fighting inflation to supporting growth, and expressed concern about outflows.

Danamon estimates the rupiah will strengthen to 8,700 per dollar by year-end as foreign funds return, though it would still be "bumpy" this month.

The central bank has told Indonesian banks not to sell dollars for speculative means, while keep intervening, to reduce volatility in the forex market, said Danamon's Gunawan.

"BI has started to combine interventions and moral suasions. These are more sophisticated."

($1 = 8,905 rupiah) (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko and Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Kavita Chandran)