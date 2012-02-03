JAKARTA Feb 3 Indonesia's retail sales grew 22.2 percent in December from a year ago, slower than November's annual growth of 26.6 percent, the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank's retail sales index, based on a survey in five major cities, rose to 329.6 points in December, versus a revised 311.6 points in November, driven by spending on clothing and food ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The survey comes ahead of fourth quarter GDP data on Feb 6, expected by economists to show a contraction of 1.5 percent from the previous quarter and the slowest annual growth in 2011 of 6.4 percent. Domestic consumption makes up over half of Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Retailers expect sales in the next six months to remain high but see rising prices due to the government's plan to curb fuel subsidies.

Domestic car sales hit a record of 894,180 in 2011, up 17 percent, but growth was also slower than the 57 percent expansion seen in 2010. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)