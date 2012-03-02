JAKARTA, March 2 Indonesia's retail sales
in January rose 13.9 percent from a year ago, a slower pace than
the previous month's 22.2 percent, though demand for household
appliances and motor fuels remained strong, a central bank
survey showed on Friday.
The central bank's retail sales index fell to 115.1 in
January from a revised 115.7 in December.
Respondents were less optimistic on retail sales for the
next three months as they expected price pressures to increase
in the next three to six months due to a planned fuel price
hike, the survey said.
Bank Indonesia has changed its method to surveying 10 cities
and 600 respondents, from five cities and 290 respondents
previously.
(Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)