JAKARTA, March 2 Indonesia's retail sales in January rose 13.9 percent from a year ago, a slower pace than the previous month's 22.2 percent, though demand for household appliances and motor fuels remained strong, a central bank survey showed on Friday.

The central bank's retail sales index fell to 115.1 in January from a revised 115.7 in December.

Respondents were less optimistic on retail sales for the next three months as they expected price pressures to increase in the next three to six months due to a planned fuel price hike, the survey said.

Bank Indonesia has changed its method to surveying 10 cities and 600 respondents, from five cities and 290 respondents previously. (Reporting by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)