JAKARTA, April 3 Indonesia's retail sales rose
11.3 p ercent in February from a year ago, slowing from a revised
15.1 percent in the previous month, and retailers expected price
pressures to intensify in the next three months, a central bank
survey showed on Tuesday.
The central bank's retail sales index was down to 109.7 in
February, from a revised 116.3 in January, due to fewer days in
the month. Sales were mainly driven by household goods.
Even with higher inflation because of a possible fuel price
hike later this year, 600 respondents surveyed by Bank Indonesia
(BI) still expected sales in the next three to six months to
increase.
Indonesia's parliament on Saturday rejected a government
proposal to raise subsidised fuel prices by a third, but instead
gave a legal endorsement that allows the government to hike
petrol prices should a benchmark Indonesian crude oil price rise
15 percent above the government's target level.
The statistics bureau on Monday announced inflation in March
picked up to 3.97 percent year-on-year, from 3.56 percent in the
previous month.
BI in January changed its method to surveying 10 cities and
600 respondents, from five cities and 290 respondents
previously.
