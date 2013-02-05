JAKARTA Feb 5 Indonesia's retail sales grew at a slower pace for the third straight month in December, but were still strong, a survey by Bank Indonesia showed on Tuesday.

The December retail sales index rose 15.7 percent, bolstered by sales of household goods, food and beverages during the year-end holiday season. However, it was below a revised 17.2 percent in November, and 19.3 percent in October.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago showed respondents expect higher retail sales in the next six months.

Respondents also expect pressure on prices will ease due to relatively stable economic fundamentals and relatively benign inflation.

Full-year gross domestic product grew at a slower pace last year, expanding 6.2 percent amid weak export demand, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

January inflation was little changed at 4.57 percent despite increasing prices of foodstuffs due to the adverse weather conditions.

Domestic consumption, which accounts more than 50 percent of the economy, helped the country draw in record foreign direct investment of 221 trillion rupiah in 2012. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher & Kim Coghill)