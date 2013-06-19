JAKARTA, June 19 Indonesia's retail sales in April rose 9.7 percent from a year earlier, bolstered by information and communication equipment, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

The growth rate accelerated from a revised 9.3 percent the previous month. But sales fell on a monthly basis due to a contraction in food, beverages and tobacco.

Information and communication equipment include sales of mobile phones and accessories as well as prepaid phone cards.

The survey expects retail sales to grow 8 percent in May, supported by sales of clothing because of mid-year discounts.

However, pressure on prices will increase in the next three months in line with rising demand in the Muslim fasting month and an expected fuel price hike.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago expects pressure on prices will ease slightly in the next six months as consumption returns to normal after the fasting month.