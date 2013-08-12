JAKARTA Aug 12 Indonesia's retail sales in June rose 14.8 percent from a year earlier, ahead of the Ramadan holiday period when consumption normally increases, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

June's growth pace topped a revised 12 percent in the previous month, driven by information and communication equipment, which includes mobile phones and pre-paid phone cards, and by clothing and fuel.

The survey of 600 retailers in 10 major cities across the archipelago also showed that they expected upward price pressure in the next three months due to the sharp increase in fuel prices in late June.

The retailers expected retail sales to ease slightly in the next three months as consumption returns to normal after the Muslim festivities.

Retailers expected that consumption grew 10.8 percent in July. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Richard Borsuk)