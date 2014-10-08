JAKARTA Oct 8 Indonesia's annual retail sales growth moderated to 9.0 percent in August from 19.2 percent in July, as public consumption returned to normal after the Eid al-Fitr holidays, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Wednesday.

However, the survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities also said that retail sales would rebound in September bolstered by the optimism over purchasing power and smooth distribution of goods.

The survey showed that businesses expected sales to increase in the months leading up to Christmas and New Year, and for price pressures to mount.

(Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)