JAKARTA, July 18 Indonesia's retail sales in May rose 13.5 percent from a year earlier, lifted by the growth in the sales of electronic products, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Monday.

The revised April annual sales growth was 11.2 percent, compared with the 10.4 percent which was previously reported.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities expects growth in June to be 13.5 percent. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Himani Sarkar)