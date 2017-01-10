JAKARTA Jan 10 Indonesia's retail sales in November grew 10 percent from a year earlier, a stronger pace than in October, a Bank Indonesia (BI) survey showed on Tuesday.

October annual retail sales growth was revised to 8.1 percent from the previously reported 7.6 percent.

The central bank said retail sales in November were bolstered for increased purchases of food items.

The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted that December annual retail sales growth would be 10.5 percent from a year earlier, also led by higher sales of food items.

Respondents in the survey felt that price pressures were expected to decrease in February. They also predicted that retail sales will increase in the next three months. (Reporting by Nilufar Rizki; Editing by Richard Borsuk)