JAKARTA, March 9 Indonesia's retail sales in
January grew 6.3 percent from a year earlier, a much slower pace
than in December, a survey by Bank Indonesia (BI) showed on
Thursday.
The central bank said decreased buying of food and non-food
items weakened the growth rate in January.
The survey of 700 retailers in 10 major cities predicted
that February annual retail sales growth would be at the same
pace of 6.3 percent from a year earlier, maintained by sales of
food items.
Respondents in the survey felt that price pressures were
expected to increase in May.
They also predicted retail sales will be up in the next
three months in line with increasing demand ahead of the Muslim
fasting month.
