JAKARTA Oct 6 Indonesia's retail sales, an indicator of domestic demand in Southeast Asia's largest economy, picked up in August as consumers bought clothes and gold jewellery to celebrate the Eid holiday, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The retail sales index in August rose 33.5 percent year-on-year, up from 23.8 percent in July, to post the highest increase this year, and retailers were confident sales would rise in the next six months due to easing price pressures, says the survey of 290 retailers in four major cities.

The survey is using October 2000 as the base year.

Retail sales account for nearly 60 percent of household consumption in an economy seen expanding 6.6 percent this year despite the turmoil in global financial markets. The economy grew by 6.5 percent in the first half this year.

"Retail is more related with inflation. As long as inflation is under control, despite a weaker global growth and possible export declines, retail sales growth will not decline," said Helmi Arman, an economist at Citi.

Inflation in September slowed to 4.61 percent year-on-year, from 4.79 percent in August, as price pressures subsided after the Eid holiday.

A central bank official told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday that inflation would fall below 4.9 percent by year-end, and Bank Indonesia is ready to cut rates to stimulate growth seen slowing to 6.5 percent next year.

Indonesia's economy is domestic driven, with nearly 60 percent of the drivers coming from household consumption. This led the economy to post a 4.5 percent growth in 2009 when developed economies had a negative growth.

"We expect, even if the economy slows next year, growth will still be above 6 percent," said Citi's Arman. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko)