JAKARTA Nov 7 Retail sales in Indonesia rose 4.5 percent in September from a year earlier, quickening from a revised 2 percent in the previous month, bolstered by information and communication products and fuel, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Thursday.

However, sales slowed sharply on a monthly basis, falling 13.8 percent due to weaker demand for all surveyed items except spare parts, accessories and fuel.

Retail sales in August eased 2.5 percent month-on-month.

Surveyed retailers were optimistic that sales will increase up to December on seasonal factors, but then begin to soften in early 2014.

The survey of 650 retailers in 10 major cities also showed rising price pressures over the next three months up to December, on higher costs for raw materials and transportation.

October retail sales are expected to grow 1.7 percent from a year earlier on an increase in sales of food and beverages, tobacco, and household appliances, as well as fuel. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Kim Coghill)