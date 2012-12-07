UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Dec 7 Indonesia's retail sales grew at a slower pace in October, with fuel sales showing a sharp drop, a Bank Indonesia survey showed on Friday.
October retail sales index rose 19 percent on an annual basis, slowing from a revised 19.2 percent a month earlier. Sales of fuel were down 10.3 percent.
Domestic consumption makes up around 55 percent of the economy.
Sales in October were backed by household appliances and communication equipment, the survey said.
The survey of 600 retailers in 10 cities shows that they expect Christmas and New Year to have helped sales in November.
Indonesia posted 6.2 percent economic growth in the third quarter this year, after growing 6.3 percent in the previous quarter.
Bank Indonesia sees GDP may expand nearly 6.3 percent in 2012 despite weak exports. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources