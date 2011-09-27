* Indonesia yet to reap benefits of its young population
* Indonesia "gets it" when criticized for Papua abuses
By Michelle Nichols
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Amid global economic turmoil,
Indonesia is on track for 6.5 percent growth in 2011, Foreign
Minister Marty Natalegawa said on Tuesday, but tackling the
country's corruption was still "a work in progress."
The strong economic performance of Southeast Asia's biggest
economy has led foreign investors to take its stock market
.JKSE to uncharted territory and bond ID10YT=RR ownership
to record levels.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said last month the
country was targeting growth of 6.7 percent in 2012.
"The economic growth in 2011 we anticipate (is) 6.5
percent," Natalegawa told the Council on Foreign Relations in
New York. "In the context of the global financial economic
downturn, I think those kinds of figures are especially
noteworthy."
Fitch Ratings has said it saw greater prospects for
Indonesia to secure an investment grade sovereign rating next
year if the G20 member can keep inflation under control and
improve poor infrastructure in the sprawling archipelago.
"We are also yet to reap the full dividend of the young
population that we enjoy. So I think there is a lot of upswing
that is to be felt (in the economy) in the years to come,"
Natalegawa said.
But he said the government was aware it needed to focus
more serious efforts on tackling corruption. Yudhoyono promised
to clean up corruption, but a series of graft scandals has
dented his popularity this year.
"(Tackling corruption) is very much a work in progress. We
are not there yet ... but I think the projection is quite
positive, it's encouraging," the foreign minister said.
HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES
Natalegawa also had a message for international leaders and
rights groups critical of human rights violations in
Indonesia's resource-rich Papua.
"We get it," he said. "We know that this (area) needs
special attention, special empowerment, autonomy."
Natalegawa said there had been a change in Indonesia's
approach to Papua "away from so-called law and order
suppressive measures and more towards governance in terms of
economic development."
Papuans are demanding a referendum for independence from
Indonesia. Indonesia took over Papua in 1969 from Dutch
colonial rule in a vote by community leaders that was widely
criticized as flawed.
The easternmost province, where a separatist insurgency has
simmered for decades, is home to a mine with the world's
largest gold reserves and largest recoverable copper reserves,
run by Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc (FCX.N).
But Natalegawa said while there were "difficult,
unacceptable" incidents of human rights violations in Papua,
there were also law and order problems.
"When I say conflicts, it's not like the conflicts you saw
in the London riots recently," Natalegawa said. "The conflicts
you can see in Papua are actually real, violent conflicts,
people using bow and arrows and killing one another."
"Now any government must ensure certain stability and law
and order and cannot simply let these kinds of situations
develop out of control," he said, adding that the government
needed to create stability to ensure economic prosperity.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)