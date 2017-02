JAKARTA Aug 10 Indonesia's central bank governor Darmin Nasution said on Wednesday it would manage the country's rupiah currency to limit its volatility.

"We try to manage the rupiah so the it won't be too volatile," Nasution told reporters.

Indonesian authorities were spotted selling dollars on Monday and Tuesday to curb losses in the rupiah as global stocks tumbled, traders said. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)