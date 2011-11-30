JAKARTA Nov 30 Indonesia's central bank plans to intervene more heavily in the currency market to stabilise the rupiah, which has been pressured by investors' negative sentiment on euro zone debt, its governor said on Wednesday.

"We will guard the rupiah so it will not weaken...We will intervene more heavily," said Darmin Nasution.

The rupiah traded flat at 9,150 per dollar on Wednesday, but has weakened over 3 percent this month. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)