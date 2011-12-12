JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's central bank expects the rupiah to average between 8,900 and 9,000 per U.S. dollar in 2012, a deputy governor said on Monday.

The rupiah has weakened 0.7 percent this year to trade at 9,070 per dollar on Monday, amid global investor nerves over risky assets, though Bank Indonesia has been intervening heavily to prop it up in recent weeks. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)