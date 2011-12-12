BRIEF-Novetum says CFO AG to sell its majority stake
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
JAKARTA Dec 12 Indonesia's central bank expects the rupiah to average between 8,900 and 9,000 per U.S. dollar in 2012, a deputy governor said on Monday.
The rupiah has weakened 0.7 percent this year to trade at 9,070 per dollar on Monday, amid global investor nerves over risky assets, though Bank Indonesia has been intervening heavily to prop it up in recent weeks. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
* Said on Wednesday CFO AG had informed the company that it could assume the sale of the qualified majority held in Novetum AG in the following days
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Germany's central bank is bringing home gold reserves stored in places like New York and Paris faster than planned, it said on Thursday, as confidence in the euro ebbs even in the heart of the currency bloc after a decade of a sluggish economy.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.